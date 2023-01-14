It will be a battle of “original 6 teams” as the Toronto Maple Leafs travel to Beantown to face the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Significantly, Rasmus Sandin scored the only goal for the Leafs. Toronto won only 46 percent of its faceoffs. Moreover, they whiffed on all three powerplay chances while allowing two powerplay goals on five penalty kills. The Leafs also blocked just 10 shots. Additionally, the Wings held Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews, and William Nylander in check, not allowing any of them to score.

On Thursday, the Bruins fell 3-0 to the Seattle Kraken. Amazingly, it was their first home loss in regulation this season. Goalie Linus Ullmark played well for the Bruins. Ultimately, the Kraken prevented David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Taylor Hall from scoring. The Bruins lost despite winning 73 percent of their faceoffs. However, they only had one powerplay chance and only blocked 11 shots.

The Leafs have won six of the past 10 games against the Bruins. Correspondingly, they defeated the Bruins 2-1 on November 5, 2022. The Leafs have won four in a row against the Bruins, including a series sweep last season. Also, the Leafs defeated the Bruins 5-2 twice and 6-4 in Toronto, with both games breaking the six-goal barrier.

The Leafs are 26-10-7 entering this game. Likewise, they are 11-7-3 on the road. The Leafs have gone 6-3-1 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Bruins are 32-5-4 entering this contest. Boston is 19-1-3 at the TD Garden this season. Also, they are 7-2-1 over their past 10 games. The Leafs would be in first place if they played in any other division. However, they share a division with the Bruins, and must find ways to overcome them.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Bruins Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-188)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (-152)

Over: 6 (-106)

Under: 6 (-114)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Bruins

TV: NHLN, CBC, SNO+SNW

Stream: NHL

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Leafs continue to showcase their offensive firepower. Therefore, it makes them tough to beat. Marner has 16 goals and 34 assists, with five powerplay goals. Meanwhile, Nylander has 22 goals and 25 assists, with six markers on the extra-man attack. Matthews has 20 goals and 27 assists, with nine snipes on the powerplay. Likewise, John Tavares has 20 goals and 23 assists, with eight conversions on the powerplay. Toronto ranks seventh in goals, 12th on the powerplay, and ninth on the powerplay.

Toronto uses Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov as goalies. However, both have had up-and-down performances. Murray is 11-4-2 with a goals-against average of 2.48 with a save percentage of .919. Meanwhile, Samsonov is 12-4-1 with a goals-against average of 2.33 with a save percentage of .914. Toronto ranks fourth in goals allowed and 17th on the penalty kill.

The Maple Leafs could cover the spread if they strike early and avoid falling behind. Thus, the Leafs must get the puck past Ullmark and not have to rally.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are the top team in the NHL and continue to roll. Moreover, they continue to display an explosive offense and a solid defense. Pastrnak has 32 goals and 26 assists, with 12 powerplay tallies. Additionally, Marchand has 13 goals and 24 assists, with seven snipes on the powerplay. Bergeron has 15 goals and 18 assists, with six powerplay conversions. Lastly, David Krejci has 11 goals and 20 assists, with three conversions on the powerplay. The Bruins are the best team in the NHL in goals. Also, they rank sixth in shooting percentage and third on the powerplay.

Ullmark is making a name for himself with a spectacular performance. Significantly, Ullmark is 22-2-1 with a goals-against average of 1.88 and a save percentage of .938. The Bruins are the best team in the NHL in goals allowed. Similarly, they are the best team in the NHL on the penalty kill. The Bruins play such a superior game and find ways to beat the Leafs through multiple ways. Likewise, they are tough to beat because they defend incredibly well.

The Bruins could cover the spread if they score early and pressure the Leafs into playing from behind. Moreover, they can beat the Leafs by stopping Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Tavares from scoring.

Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Leafs are only a few points behind the Bruins. Additionally, they play Boston tough. Expect this game to go back-and-forth with the Leafs and Bruins each trading shots.

Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-188)