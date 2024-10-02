He's been flying heavily under the radar this season (probably due to the 49ers mediocre 2-2 record), and has taken plenty of criticisms, but numbers don't lie, and it's time to ask the question — is Brock Purdy low-key turning into a superstar this season?

We all know the criticisms by now: Purdy is a system QB. Purdy’s playing with the Avengers. All of Purdy’s stats are from yards after the catch.

Purdy has heard them too, and he’s answered. Through 4 weeks, Purdy ranks 2nd in passing yards, 1st in deep passing yards, and 1st in yards per attempt.

So let's move on to the “Pury has great weapons” argument. Christian McCaffrey hasn't played all season. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel have both missed games. Brandon Aiyuk hasn't had over 50 yards in a game yet.

Instead, it’s un-drafted free agent Jordan Mason and 7th round pick Jauan Jennings who are putting up big-time numbers with Purdy.

Which brings us to the YAC defense, that all of Purdy's stellar numbers must be thanks to receivers pulling in big yards after the catch.

Except only 25% of Purdy’s passing yards have come from yards after the catch this season. For reference, the lowest yards after the catch percentage for a QB over a whole season is 29.8%.

It’s only 4 weeks, but Purdy is getting historically low levels of yards after the catch from his playmakers. So the argument that he owes his impressive numbers to YAC is… wack.

And he’s still leading the NFL in a number of passing stats, or he's a close second. Purdy ranked #1 in overall passing yards until Monday night, when Geno Smith overtook the top spot after the Seahawks' epic shootout against the Lions on Monday night. (Smith put up nearly 400 yards passing against Detroit).

Let's face it, a slow, steady rise from above-average QB play, to steady leadership, to Pro Bowl caliber pocket presence, to eventual superstar label status isn't as sexy as going from a total bust to an MVP candidate in the blink of an eye (like Sam Darnold this season).

Building on a promising rookie start, but still showing signs of youth until maturity really sets in around year four also isn't as exciting as being instantly NFL-ready out of the gate like C.J. Stroud or Jayden Daniels.

But then again, if Brock Purdy had come out of the gates guns-blazing and/or stole the media spotlight this season, he wouldn't be living up to his nickname as Mr. Irrelevant. Whatever you want to call him, the point is, just watch out. Because whether you're ready to admit it or not, Brock Purdy is emerging as a superstar. He doesn't need weapons. His weapons need him.