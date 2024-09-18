While there is no doubt that the San Francisco 49ers have Super Bowl aspirations, it will be led by star quarterback Brock Purdy who looks to redeem himself after last season. If there is one aspect about Purdy's game that has been improved and will lead to title success for the 49ers, it has been his leadership which himself and others on San Francisco have noticed.

So far this season, San Francisco is 1-1 after the disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday where Purdy threw for 319 yards to go with a touchdown and interception. With the 49ers offense being banged up with injuries to Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, Purdy's leadership will be vital as said by quarterbacks coach Brian Griese according to ESPN.

“Brock's a reserved guy, which … the team appreciates about him,” Griese said. “But then there's also times where you need to push the issue a little bit. You need to be accountable to yourself, but also hold others accountable during the course of an individual period. A practice, a game, a low point in the season where you lose back-to-back games. I mean, that's a skill that you need as a leader of a team. And for a young quarterback, sometimes that's difficult.”

Brock Purdy speaks on being more of a leader with the 49ers

Another who felt like this was 49ers tight end George Kittle who has been close with Purdy and said that now when he speaks, everybody listens. Purdy would say that he's at a great level of comfortability with his team where he feels it easy to lead.

“When I first came in the NFL, as a rookie and even last year coming off the surgery, there's a little timidness,” Purdy said. “But now it's like, I feel good with the guys, with the language of the offense. I can see it in my mind quicker when coach calls a play. It's a lot more smooth for me and I love that, but I still have to find that edge every day of, alright, I have to find ways to be uncomfortable and still walk in the huddle, command it, break it, and not just think that the game's easy, because it's not. It's never going to be easy. I have to continue to push myself in that way.”

The injuries to key 49ers stars will challenge Brock Purdy

Last season, Purdy had his best season yet finishing as a finalist for MVP where he threw for 4,280 yards to go with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was voted captain for this season as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed how impressed he's been with the Iowa State product.

“I just think when you've done what you've done on the field, it's always easier,” Shanahan said. “I don't care how you are, no matter what type of leader or how you want to command or demand things from people, if you haven't had much success on the field, that doesn't last very long … The team, based off of what he's done, he's earned their respect on the field, and they know him as a guy inside and out and no one respects anyone more as a person than how much they respect Brock.”

With the aforementioned injuries to other 49ers captains like Samuel and McCaffrey, Purdy will be put to the test to see if he can handle the pressure which he affirms he'll do with compassion.

“We have a job that we've got to do,” Purdy said. “There's a standard that we've got to play with and play at. And so, I'm able to talk to guys and because I have a real relationship with them, it's not just all business. We get out there and we want to play ball and win, but I care for these guys. They care for me. With that, I'm able to sort of speak up a little bit more now.”

The 49ers look to get back on track as they face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.