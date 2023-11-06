USC basketball is scheduled to play the Kansas Wildcats in a season-opener Monday night, but will Bronny James play in that game?

One of the most anticipated events early in the 2023-24 college basketball season is the debut of Bronny James for the USC Trojans. The eldest son of future Basketball Hall of Famer and current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is about to embark on his journey in college as part of USC basketball.

The Trojans will open their campaign Monday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas versus Jerome Tang's Kansas State Wildcats, so the question is this: Is Bronny James playing tonight vs. Kansas State?

Bronny James injury status vs. Kansas State

It appears that USC basketball and college basketball fans, in general, will have to wait a little longer to be witnesses to Bronny James' debut for the Trojans, with team head coach Andy Enfield telling Jeff Goodman of The Messenger that the first-year guard will not be suiting up for the showdown versus the Wildcats.

“USC coach Andy Enfield told @TheMessenger freshman guard Bronny James will not play in tomorrow’s opener against Kansas State in Las Vegas. Bronny’s return is TBD for the season after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a workout in late-July.”

It can be remembered that Bronny collapsed on the court during a workout last July. It was later revealed that he has a congenital heart defect, though, it's a condition that is treatable and seemingly not a reason for the young James to put his burgeoning basketball career on the shelf.

So, when it comes to the question of if Bronny James is playing tonight vs. Kansas State, the answer is no.