The Portland Trail Blazers (17-29) are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks (26-18) Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT as they continue their seven-game homestand. The Trail Blazers’ latest injury report lists starting center Deandre Ayton as questionable with a left knee sprain.

Ayton has been sidelined for Portland’s last three games after an impressive performance in the team’s 116-107 victory over the Miami Heat on January 21. The 26-year-old center was instrumental in that win, posting 22 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, and a steal while shooting an efficient 11-for-14 from the field. Since Ayton’s absence, the Trail Blazers extended their win streak to a season-high four games before suffering a 118-108 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their homestand opener.

Deandre Ayton's injury status vs. Bucks

Ayton’s status against the Bucks remains unclear, and a final decision on his availability will likely be made closer to the 10:00 p.m. tip-off. His potential return would provide the Trail Blazers with much-needed size and rebounding as they face a Bucks team anchored by Giannis Antetokounmpo and former Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

In his second season with Portland, Ayton has seen a slight dip in his overall production. He is currently averaging 13.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and one block per game while shooting 56.8% from the field. However, his free-throw percentage has dropped to a career-low 60.6%. Despite the regression, Ayton remains a critical piece for a Portland team looking to remain competitive amid a challenging schedule.

The Trail Blazers, winners of four of their last five games, will aim to build on their improved form as they navigate a crucial stretch of their season. After the matchup with Milwaukee, Portland will face the Orlando Magic (24-24), Phoenix Suns (24-21) twice, Indiana Pacers (25-20), and Sacramento Kings (24-22) before wrapping up their homestand on February 6.

The Bucks, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, represent a formidable opponent. Ayton’s potential presence could help Portland counter Milwaukee’s inside-out attack, which features Antetokounmpo’s dominance in the paint and Lillard’s perimeter scoring.