The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Dejounte Murray is on the injury report alongside Yves Missi, with both players listed as probable. Murray is dealing with right elbow bursitis, while Missi is recovering from a non-COVID-related illness. Here's everything we know about Dejounte Murray's injury and his playing status vs. the Grizzlies.

Dejounte Murray injury status vs. Grizzlies

Given Dejounte Murray is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up against the Grizzlies on Friday night. The same would apply to Yves Missi, both players have played a significant role in helping the Pelicans turn things around throughout the month of January.

This game gives the Pelicans an opportunity to keep their newly found winning ways going. After heading into January with a measly five wins to their name, the Pelicans have gone 7-4 throughout the month and have picked up four wins in a row. This surge has been helped along by Murray who has been a dependable scoring option for the team.

Murray has become a bright spot for the Pelicans in a season that has left a lot to be desired. He recently scored a season-high 30 points in a win over the Dallas Mavericks. Murray is averaging 17.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. He has had his share of time on the injury report this season.

Murray did play in both of the Pelicans' previous matchups against the Grizzlies this season. After Friday night's contest, there is one more matchup between the Grizzlies and Pelicans on the schedule. It is set to take place in New Orleans on March 9.

So, when it comes to the question of if Dejounte Murray is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is probably.