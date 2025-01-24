ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we take a look at this next meeting between Southwest Division rivals. The New Orleans Pelicans (12-32) will take on the Memphis Grizzlies (29-15) as the two side continue their season series. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans most recently defeated the Utah Jazz 123-119, marking a four-game winning streak for the first time this season. After their meeting with Milwaukee was postponed, they'll look for their first win of the season over this Memphis Grizzlies squad as the wide betting underdogs.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently third in the Western Conference, most recently taking down Charlotte 132-120. They're also riding a four-game winning streak as they've gone 6-4 over their last 10 and remain in position atop the conference. They'll look to remain undefeated against New Orleans on the season.

Here are the Pelicans-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Grizzlies Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +12 (-112)

Moneyline: +480

Memphis Grizzlies: -12 (-108)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram once again, potentially marring any momentum this team has mounted over the last two weeks. Williamson scored 24 points and added 14 rebounds in a recent win over the Jazz, so it's clear that his impact is what gets this team over the hump. Without Brandon Ingram available as a sure scorer, the Pelicans are trying not to fall behind and get lost in the mix of the Western Conference.

In order for the Pelicans to be successful by any stretch, they'll need players like Trey Murphy to step up and continue being the scoring sparks on this team. Both he and CJ McCollum are averaging right around 22 PPG with McCollum recently exploding for 45 points against the Jazz. Both players are very capable of similar performance and while their superstars remain out, it'll continue to take heroic efforts from Murphy and McCollum to keep this team afloat.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies have been trending in a completely opposite direction as they're once again contending for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They're also riding a four-game winning streak, winning three of those games by double-digits. While it's easy to credit Ja Morant with most of their success, the Grizzlies have been winning with team efforts more often than we've seen them over the last three years. Last game, Desmond Bane led with 24 points, Jaren Jackson led the previous game with 24, and Santi Aldama led the one before that with 29.

As it stands, the Memphis Grizzlies own the highest-scoring offense in the NBA at 123.3 PPG. They're one of the league's most dangerous teams in transition thanks to Ja Morant and I expect him to take another facilitating role during this game. He's averaging 7.7 APG, higher than his career mark, and he's been able to remain healthy and present for his team. The Grizzlies also have Rookie of the Year candidate Zach Edey who's been a noticeable presence in the paint whenever Jaren Jackson Jr. is resting on the bench.

Final Pelicans-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies have owned this series this season, winning their two meetings by a combined 19 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant were the leading scorers for the Grizzlies during both of those games, but it was both CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy who notched game-highs on both occasions. There's no question that the Pelicans will need to see another big scoring effort from both of their sharpshooters with Ingram and Williamson continuing to miss time.

Still, this series has been competitive despite the final results and the Pelicans have gone 5-1 ATS in their last six games. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are one of the league's best covering teams at 29-15 ATS with a 15-7 ATS record in their home building. New Orleans is just 19-25 ATS on the season and they've gone just 4-16 on the road.

While we could see a close game early, I think the injuries are just too great for the Pelicans at the moment and while they had success against the Utah Jazz recently, they'll be tasked with a much better team in the Grizzlies during this one. Let's roll with Memphis to cover their spread at home.

Final Pelicans-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -12 (-108)