For just the second time in program history, the Auburn Tigers men's basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the country. They'll put that ranking on the line Tuesday night against a 14-2 Mississippi State team at home as they seek their ninth-straight win.

But it's not all good for Bruce Pearl's team. National Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome went down with an ankle injury in Auburn's last game on the road against South Carolina. Announced as a non-surgical ankle sprain, the injury puts Broome's availability for the next few contests in doubt for the second time this season. He also suffered a shoulder injury in a game against Georgia State earlier this year but did not miss any time.

Through 16 games, Broome, a fifth-year senior, is averaging 17.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 blocks per game.

Here's everything we know about Johni Broome's injury and his playing status vs. Mississippi State.

Auburn basketball star Johni Broome injury status vs. Mississippi State

Auburn has officially ruled Broome out of the team's game on Tuesday against the Bulldogs. Pearl confirmed as much during a media availability on Monday and added there's not a clear timeline for his return.

“I don’t know that we’re the best team in the country right now. Probably not right now, because we’re obviously not at full strength,” Pearl said. “Johni won’t play [Tuesday] against Mississippi State, but we’re still a really good team. So, we’ll prepare without him.”

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported on Sunday that Broome will miss Auburn's next two games at minimum — Tuesday night and then on Saturday at Georgia. After that, the Tigers have a fortunately timed bye week and won't return to action until the following Saturday against Tennessee, the team Auburn unseated for No. 1 in the AP Poll.

For however long Broome is out, Auburn will have to look for even more from senior Chaney Johnson. While Broome was limited to just two minutes against Georgia State, Johnson stepped up in his absence, going 12-13 from two-point range and tallying 26 points. He faced a similar situation last year, stepping in when Jaylin Williams was hurt.

“I’ll just say being more locked in. When [Williams] got hurt and I knew I had to step up big time for Georgia,” Johnson said, per AL.com's Jerry Humphrey III. “I’d just say being more physical, being more confident and being smarter with a couple decisions I make on the court.”

“I can’t be making stupid fouls and being overly physical. I’ve got to play a lot smarter than I have been.”

Armed with the best offense in the country and a top-20 defense, per KenPom, Auburn is an 8.5-point favorite over the No. 19 Bulldogs, even without Johni Broome playing.