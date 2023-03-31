A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James has been back in action for the Los Angeles Lakers after missing 13 crucial games due to a nagging foot injury. Los Angeles has another massive game scheduled on Friday when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center, and unsurprisingly, the four-time league MVP has once again popped up on the injury report. As such, the fans want to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves?

LeBron James injury status vs. Timberwolves

As of this writing, LeBron is listed as questionable to play on the official injury report. His official diagnosis is a sore right foot, which is related to the injury that previously cost him nearly a full month on the sidelines.

It is worth noting, however, that this is far from the first time LeBron James has been included on the injury report. In fact, he has come into the previous two games with the questionable tag but was eventually upgraded to available for both contests. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, we expect LeBron to be in the starting lineup again on Friday.

In other injury news, Anthony Davis has been tagged as probable to play, so he should be good to go, too. D’Angelo Russell is not even on the injury report, so he will be starting against his former team.

Now, with regard to the question of Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is most likely.