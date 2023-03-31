Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

LeBron James is locked in to one more season with the Los Angeles Lakers before having a player option for the 2024-2025 season. This certainly clouds his NBA future, as he will have the ability to become an unrestricted free agent the same year his son Bronny hits the NBA draft. Speaking on who he wants to play with the most before he retires, James’ hints a departure from Los Angeles to team up with Bronny is a likely possibility, per ESPN.

There’s no denying who LeBron wants to play with the most ☝️ (via @TheShopUN) pic.twitter.com/EdqU3DRS08 — ESPN (@espn) March 31, 2023

James does not mince words about the desire to play with his son. Since he will have the ability to go where he wants, it can almost be expected he leaves the Lakers before the 2024-2025 season to join whoever drafts Bronny.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For the Lakers, this puts the rest of this season and next season at a premium. They are still in contention for this year’s playoffs, currently sitting at the 9th spot in the Western Conference. As of now, they would have a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

If the Lakers fail to reach their goals this year, they will still be guaranteed one more campaign with James. The current makeup of the roster has played well since being constructed at the trade deadline, and rumor has it that within the locker room, this team wants to run it back next year.

For now, the Lakers will do all they can to bring another ring to Los Angeles during LeBron James’ tenure. Before not too long, James will likely be elsewhere playing with his son Bronny.