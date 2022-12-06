By Jason Patt · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. LeBron James is on the injury report alongside Anthony Davis, with both players listed as probable. James is dealing with left ankle soreness, while Davis has low back tightness after going for 55 points against the Washington Wizards. The question is this: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

Is LeBron James playing vs. Cavs?

Given LeBron James is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up against his former squad. LeBron and AD are fixtures on the injury report these days, but much of the time it’s just a formality.

This should be a big-time matchup between LeBron and his hometown Cavs. Once left for dead earlier in the season, the Lakers have erupted of late, winning eight of their last 10 games after starting a horrendous 2-10. This surge has been spurred by Davis and James, with AD looking like an MVP candidate of late.

LeBron hasn’t been quite as dominant as Davis, but he has been darn good himself at 37 years old. He recently scored a season-high 39 points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs, and his 3-point shot has come around after a brutal start to the season. The King is averaging 26.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 46.6% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range. He has missed six games so far.

LeBron James did play in the Lakers’ earlier meeting against the Cavs this season in Los Angeles. He scored 27 points in a 114-100 loss. He has played in six games against his former squad since joining the Lakers, going 5-1.

So, when it comes to the question of if LeBron James is playing tonight against the Cavs, the answer is probably.