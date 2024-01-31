For years, the series remained exclusively on PlayStation platforms from 2006 to 2020.

Many fans were curious to see if MLB The Show 24 was coming out for PC. For years, the series remained exclusively on PlayStation platforms from 2006 to 2020. However, since The Show 21, the developer released the games on Xbox and Nintendo Systems as well. So, could this mean a PC version for MLB The Show 24 is in the works?

MLB The Show 24 Not Coming To PC

Unfortunately, MLB The Show 24 is not releasing for PC this year. Instead, players will have to purchase the game on either the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. While the news comes as a bummer to many PC players, there's some good news that might give hope for the future.

Originally, the MLB The Show series used to release for PlayStation only. However, Major League Baseball itself requested that the game be released on more platforms to reach a bigger baseball audience. Since then, we've seen The Show titles come to both Xbox and Nintendo.

Furthermore, MLB The Show 24 releases on Game Pass this year on Day One. Therefore, Xbox players with a Game Pass membership will receive the chance to play the game without having to outright buy it. With this information, we believe The Show is slowly inching towards a potential PC release as a series.

Why MLB The Show 24 On PC Is Problematic

However, creating a PC version just creates more obstacles for developer San Diego Studios. In addition to a PC port, the developer would still makes their titles for new and previous gen systems. Furthermore, they need to figure out if the PC port plays similar to new gen or old gen editions. For example, NBA 2K24's PC port runs like the old gen variants (PS4 and Xbox One).

The question then becomes, would MLB The Show's PC port play similarly to its new or old gen counterpart?

If you play the latest MLB The Show games on old gen systems, then you know how the frame rate falters during gameplay. While the experience isn't completely different like NBA 2K24's old and new gen editions, the developers still add on an extra load of work on an already tight schedule. And beyond all this, we don't know how sales numbers would look on a PC port.

Overall, we believe it's possible that MLB The Show sees a PC release some day. However, right now just isn't the best time for multiple reasons. Unless the developer and publisher are convinced it would provide a financial boom, then they would tackle the opportunity. However, we believe now just isn't that time.

