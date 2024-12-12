The San Francisco 49ers are looking to obtain a winning record towards the end of the 2024 NFL season. On Thursday Night Football, they will host the Los Angeles Rams in the second game of their current home stand.

Niners star defensive end Nick Bosa's oblique/hip injury has kept him on the injury report, threatening his availability once again. Here is everything we know about Bosa's injury and his playing status against the Rams.

Nick Bosa injury status vs. Rams

The Niners' Bosa hasn't played since Nov. 17 when the 49ers hosted the Seahawks. He is listed as questionable to face the Rams. Bosa's oblique/hip injury made him miss three-consecutive games heading into Thursday's matchup. The 49ers went 1-2 through that span.

Of San Francisco's first 13 games on the year, Bosa has appeared in 10 of them. He suffered his oblique/hip injury in the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seahawks. However, the 49ers received encouraging news ahead of facing the Rams. Bosa is listed as questionable but is expected to play, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“49ers DE Nick Bosa, listed as questionable for tonight, is likely to play vs. the Rams, but the team will test him pregame to make sure,” Schefter reported.

Barring any unfortunate setbacks during pregame, Bosa should be available. The 6-7 Niners are tied with the Cardinals for third place in the NFC West division. With three games left in the 2024 NFL season, they're trailing the division-leading Seahawks by two games.

The 49ers are coming off a 38-13 blowout win against the Bears. After opening up a 24-0 lead at halftime, the Niners tacked on 14 fourth-quarter points and eventually won by 25.

Starting quarterback Brock Purdy completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Niners wide receiver George Kittle caught six receptions for 151 yards, and Jauan Jennings hauled in two touchdowns.