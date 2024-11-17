The San Francisco 49ers are amid an important NFC West battle with the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers led the Seahawks 17-13 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, just before that point, the team was hit with a Nick Bosa injury scare after the star defensive end sacked Geno Smith during one of Seattle's' offensive possessions.

After Bosa's play, he went to the sideline and paced in frustration, occasionally putting his hand on his left side, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Hopefully, whatever is bothering Bosa will not linger into a serious ailment.

Bosa amassed two solo tackles, two assists, and 1.5 sacks near the end of the game. His production nearly matched his last outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 10, when he totaled three solos, one assist, and one sack.

San Francisco needs Nick Bosa and the rest of their defensive contributors injury-free as they continue their second-half 2024 season push.

On the offensive side, the 49ers were down Georgie Kittle going into the Seahawks matchup after the tight end was ruled inactive. Kittle has been battling a hamstring ailment that he has not fully recovered from. Thankfully, the 49ers had former 2023 MVP candidates Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey available.

McCaffrey's first-half-season absence hurt San Francisco, but having him back increases the squad's chances of turning things around and making an effort to get into the playoffs. A win over the Seahawks would help SF's case a lot.

The 49ers went into the matchup just one spot below Arizona's Cardinals for first place in the NFC West. If San Francisco can go on a winning streak, they might be able to overtake the Cardinals for the top spot in the division.

Should the 49ers hold on and beat the Seahawks, they will be one step closer.