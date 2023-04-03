A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Denver Nuggets have missed the services of Nikola Jokic for the last three games. The reigning back-to-back MVP has been dealing with a nagging calf injury that has kept him sidelined for the past week. With a matchup against the Houston Rockets coming up on Tuesday, it now seems that Jokic is headed for another night off due to this same issue.

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Rockets

The official diagnosis for Jokic is tightness in his right calf. It doesn’t sound overly concerning, but it has been serious enough to keep him out for three straight games for Denver. It could be a fourth consecutive contest on the shelf for the 7-foot big man now that he has been tagged as questionable to play yet again.

It is worth noting that the Nuggets are playing the 19-60 Rockets, who happen to be in possession of the worst record in the West. Denver is also a full three games ahead of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 1 spot in the conference with just four games remaining, so at this point, the top seed is theirs to lose. Given these factors, it would not be surprising if the Nuggets decide to give Jokic another night off on Tuesday.

Denver has gone 1-2 in their last three games without their superstar big man in the lineup.

In other injury news, Jamal Murray is probable to play with a right thumb strain. Zeke Nnaji is questionable to play, while Collin Gillespie is out for the Nuggets.