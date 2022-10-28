Is Pelicans star Zion Williamson playing vs. Suns

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a hip injury because of a hard fall against the Utah Jazz this past Sunday, and this forced him to miss the Pelicans’ last game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. New Orleans is back in action against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, and fans want to know: Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Is Pelicans’ Zion Williamson playing vs. Suns

Zion Williamson is officially questionable and a game-time decision for Friday night’s showdown in Phoenix. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi, Zion will warm up before the game, but he acknowledged there’s a chance he pushes his return back to Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here’s Woj’s report:

.@wojespn shares the latest on Zion's injury: "There's a real likelihood that his return may wait until Sunday. " pic.twitter.com/DV11LHS4sR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 28, 2022

It will be a tall order for the Pelicans to beat the Suns if Zion Williamson doesn’t play, especially with Brandon Ingram already ruled out because of a concussion. New Orleans also has several other key players listed as questionable on the injury report, including CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado and Dyson Daniels.

The Pelicans are a deep team, though, which was evidenced by their shorthanded victory over the Mavericks earlier in the week. New Orleans is looking like a potential dark-horse contender this season.

Williamson has been stellar when he has played so far this season, averaging 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field. Remember, he didn’t play at all last season, so those are impressive numbers after sitting out a campaign. It’s good news that this latest injury is minor.

So, when it comes to the question of whether or not Zion Williamson is playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is … stay tuned! It looks like we might have to wait another game, but perhaps he surprises us.