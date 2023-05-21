Chelsea Football Club has reportedly set their sights on Dusan Vlahovic, making the talented striker their number one target for the upcoming summer transfer window. Sources have revealed to ESPN that the London club has submitted an €80 million offer to Juventus in an attempt to secure the services of the 23-year-old.

Vlahovic, who joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022 for a fee of €81.6 million, still has three years remaining on his current contract. While he has scored 23 goals in 62 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri, the Serbian forward has struggled to settle in Turin. Alleged factors include coach Massimiliano Allegri’s defensive approach and the uncertainty surrounding Juventus’ qualification for the Champions League next season.

Juventus had been subjected to a 15-point penalty earlier this year due to accusations of false accounting. However, the punishment was suspended last month, elevating the club to third place in Serie A and placing them in contention for a Champions League spot. The case has now been referred back to the soccer federation’s appeals court, and Juventus has been temporarily awarded the points pending the new trial.

Recognizing Vlahovic’s discontent at Juventus, Chelsea perceives an opportunity to lure the striker to Stamford Bridge. The Blues had expressed interest in the Serbian during his time at Fiorentina. Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in acquiring Vlahovic’s services.

Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to take charge as Chelsea’s new manager, has been informed that signing a top-class number 9 is a priority for the club this summer. Vlahovic, eager for a move to Chelsea, would provide a promising option to bolster the team’s attacking prowess. As negotiations continue, football enthusiasts await updates on whether Vlahovic will be wearing the blue of Chelsea in the forthcoming season or donning the jersey of another top European club.