Romelu Lukaku‘s future at Inter Milan has been a subject of speculation, with a potential return to Chelsea being suggested. However, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has stated that the Belgian striker wants to continue his journey with the Serie A club, reported by goal.com.

After a challenging season at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku returned to San Siro on loan in 2022. His time at Chelsea saw him score only 15 goals following his £98 million ($112m) transfer, leading to doubts about his future in England. Despite facing form and fitness issues this season, Inter may consider extending Lukaku’s stay through another loan agreement.

When asked about Lukaku’s future, Marotta told Radio Rai, “Romelu loves the shirt he wears, he is very comfortable at Inter. These are fundamental aspects, this desire of his to be with us. But he is on loan until June 30. He will return to Chelsea, and we don’t know what will happen on a technical level at that club. At the moment, we are at the window.”

During his time at Inter, Lukaku has scored 13 goals in 33 appearances, including six goals in his last eight matches. His recent performances have rejuvenated his career and silenced doubts about his abilities. Lukaku has played a crucial role in guiding Inter to the Champions League final, where they will face Manchester City, the winners of the Premier League.

Throughout the season, Lukaku has consistently expressed his preference to remain in Milan for the next transfer window. His contributions to Inter’s success and his affinity for the club have made his desire to stay clear.

As the transfer window approaches, the football world will closely monitor Lukaku’s situation. Whether Inter can secure his services on a permanent basis or negotiate another loan agreement with Chelsea remains to be seen. However, Lukaku’s positive impact on the team and his desire to stay provide hope for Inter fans that they will continue to witness his goalscoring prowess in the seasons to come.