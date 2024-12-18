It seems the YouTube machinima series Skibidi Toilet is coming to Epic Games' Fortnite. One of the most popular YouTube series and most popular games on the market are working together to create the strangest collaboration ever. So, when does this new collab arrive, and what can players expect? Let's take a look at the Fortnite X Skibid Toilet collaboration.

Is Skibidi Toilet Coming To Fortnite?

Yes, Skibidi Toilet is coming to Fortnite. The official X account of the game posted a vague but obvious tweet that essentially revealed the collaboration. Furthermore, several leakers have also posted some of the upcoming skins and prices players can come to expect.

Skibidi Toilet is a machinima series created by Alexey Gerasimov using Source Filmmaker. The first episode, released in February, 2023, features a singing human-headed toilet. Somehow, the series went from that, to being about an ongoing war between the “Skibidi Toilets” and “The Alliance”. Oh yeah, the Alliance are essentially humans with TVs, cameras, and speakers for heads. At the time of writing, there are now 25 seasons of Skibidi Toilet, with 77 total episodes available to watch.

This collaboration is just one of many in Epic Games' biggest online game. However, it's certainly one of the strangest, and one that we didn't expect. But given that there's talks about a TV or even film series based on Skibidi Toilet, we shouldn't be too surprised. Still, I personally never expected to see characters like Chun-Li shooting at a toilet with a head.

According to leakers, some of the skins we can expect to see in the collab include:

Black Bling

A Plungerman Skibidi Toilet Outfit + Black Bling

Plungerman's Plunger Pickaxe

A Complete Bundle

All of these items are being added to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Skibidi Toilet, which is coming up soon.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about the Fortnite X Skibidi Toilet collaboration. For those that enjoy the series, we hope you like the new content. For those either just learning about it, or have heard but never seen it, I'm sorry you had to find out this way. Jokes aside, this collaboration is just one of many Fortnite has done with other series. The game already lets players don skins of classic characters like Son Goku, John Wick, Naruto, and a lot more.

