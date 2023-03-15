A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors have missed the services of second-year small forward Jonathan Kuminga over the past three games. The 20-year-old has been dealing with a sprained left ankle, and while he has been ramping up of late, his status for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers remains up in the air. As such, Dubs fans want to know: Is Jonathan Kuminga playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

Jonathan Kuminga injury status vs. Clippers

The Warriors have Kuminga listed as probable to play against LA. This means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, he should be back in action after three missed games.

Kuminga’s potential return comes just in time for the Warriors. This is after news hit on Wednesday about Andrew Wiggins’ potentially being done for the season as the former All-Star continues to deal with a concerning personal issue. It was also reported on the same day that Andre Iguodala will be sidelined indefinitely after tests revealed that the veteran now requires to undergo surgery on his injured left wrist. The Dubs are clearly undermanned in the wing, and Kuminga is now likely to take on a bigger role in the rotation amid the Warriors’ injury crisis. Gary Payton II is still on the mend as well, and no firm timetable has been set for his return.

Golden State is the winner of two straight games, and they will want to make it three in a row against the Clippers on Wednesday. It won’t be an easy task, and the defending champs could sure use all the help they can get.

Now, with regard to the question of is Jonathan Kuminga playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is probably.