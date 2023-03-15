A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Andrew Wiggins’ extended absence from the Golden State Warriors is currently shrouded by a lot of mystery. The one-time All-Star has not played a single minute for the Dubs since February 13th due to personal reasons, and he currently remains without a timeline to return. As it turns out, Wiggins not returning this season has now become a distinct possibility for the Warriors.

In a recent interview, Dubs general manager Bob Myers spoke out about Wiggins’ current situation. The high-ranking Warriors exec acknowledged the speculation about Wiggins potentially being done for the season, but at this point, Myers isn’t ready to jump to conclusions just yet:

“I haven’t heard anything along the lines of he’s not coming back,” Myers said, via 95.7 The Game on Twitter. “There’s speculation on that, but I haven’t been told ‘Hey, look, I’m not coming back.’ Nobody said that to me.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The good news here is that Myers has NOT confirmed that Wiggins won’t be returning to the Warriors this year. The bad news, however, is that even Golden State’s GM seems to now believe that this has become a real possibility.

Neither Wiggins’ camp nor the Warriors have provided any information on the 28-year-old’s personal leave of absence. However, what you can say for sure is that it’s serious enough for him to consider not coming back this season. Whatever Andrew Wiggins might be dealing with right now, we just hope and pray that he pulls through.