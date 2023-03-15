A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jonathan Kuminga has been out of action for the Golden State Warriors’ last three games due to an ankle injury. The defending champs have a big game coming up on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, and at this point, the Dubs could use all the help they can get. The good news for Warriors fans is that Kuminga now appears to be in line to make his return against LA.

Jonathan Kuminga injury status vs. Clippers

The Warriors have upgraded Kuminga’s status to probable for Wednesday’s contest. A right ankle sprain has sidelined the 20-year-old for the last three games, but it now seems like he will be back in action against the Clippers. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Kuminga should take on his usual role on Wednesday night.

Kuminga is no star, but he’s been integral to Golden State’s rotation throughout the season. The former No. 7 overall pick is currently putting up averages of 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 20.2 minutes per game. Kuminga does not exactly stuff the stat sheet every night, but what he brings to the table for the Warriors goes beyond the box score.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In other injury news, Andre Iguodala has already been ruled out for Wednesday’s showdown against the Clippers. The former Finals MVP will join Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II on the sidelines.

The Warriors are coming off back-to-back wins, and they will be looking to make it three straight on Wednesday. It’s going to be the first contest of a five-game road trip for them, so the Dubs obviously want to kick off this upcoming trip with a big victory.