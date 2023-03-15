Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is set to miss more time after sustaining a wrist injury that needs surgery.

According to the latest update from the Warriors, Iguodala fractured his left wrist on Monday during their showdown with the Phoenix Suns. He is now set to undergo surgery next week, but the team didn’t provide a timeline for his return.

The Dubs said they will know more about his status and recovery timeline after the procedure. There are only three weeks left in the regular season, so there’s a good chance Iguodala doesn’t return this regular season. The Warriors could try to get him back a few games before the postseason rolls on, but they will definitely be cautious considering Iggy’s age and injury history.

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has suffered a fracture in his left wrist and will undergo surgery next week, per the team. pic.twitter.com/LgZBAMjEXD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 15, 2023

Andre Iguodala has played in only eight games so far this 2022-23 season, with the Warriors managing his workload to keep him fresh for the second half of the campaign and the playoffs. He made his season debut in early January after missing the first 39 games due to what the team called a left hip injury management.

Hopefully Iguodala can recover sooner rather than later. At 39 years old, he’s no longer the same elite scorer and defender that he once was or even the incredible bench spark plug that helped the Dubs win multiple championships. Nonetheless, he remains a valuable veteran and Golden State really likes what he brings to the team even when he’s not playing.

For now, the Warriors and the fanbase can only stay patient and hope for the best in Iguodala’s recovery.