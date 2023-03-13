A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors will be looking to make it back-to-back wins on Monday when they return to action against the Phoenix Suns. This is after the Warriors came up with a big win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday to maintain their hold on the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Unfortunately for the defending champs, however, it seems like they will be shorthanded when they battle the Suns, who themselves won’t be without the injured Kevin Durant. Jonathan Kuminga, who has missed Golden State’s last two games due to injury, is listed as questionable to play as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle.

Incidentally, Kuminga injured his ankle while warming up against the Memphis Grizzlies last Thursday. This was very similar to Durant’s case, who also suffered an ankle injury when he slipped on the floor just before his supposed home debut for the Suns.

Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala have both popped up on the injury report for the Warriors as well, although both players have been listed as probable. Andrew Wiggins is still out for personal reasons, however, while Gary Payton II is still sidelined.

As for the Suns, Landry Shamet will be joining Kevin Durant on the sidelines for Monday’s game. Josh Okogie, on the other hand, has been listed as available.

With regard to Kuminga, though, the Warriors would love to get their second-year forward back as soon as possible. The 20-year-old has been on quite a run of late, averaging 16.0 points on 60.7 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in his last five games.