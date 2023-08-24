The New York Giants just got linebacker Isaiah Simmons in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. Now, the fourth-year pro is ready to move across the country and get to work.

Shortly after news of the Giants’ Isaiah Simmons in a trade broke, the 25-year-old defender retweeted his new team’s announcement and wrote, “Gods plan,” with a prayer hands emoji. “let’s get to work!!”

Gods plan🙏🏾 let’s get to work!! https://t.co/KQEkh2rE43 — Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) August 24, 2023

Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick for the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. The former Tigers star was a standout at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, and putting up 20 reps on the bench press.

As an NFL player, Simmons has struggled, which is how the Giants got him for a seventh-round pick. In three seasons, Simmons has started 37 of the 50 games he’s played in, putting up 258 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 11 QB hits, 7.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 16 passes defended, and four interceptions.

Those are decent numbers for the linebacker but nowhere near the impact stats you want for a top-10 draft pick.

Simmons’ problem at the NFL level is his size. He’s a tweener who hasn’t found his best position at inside linebacker, outside linebacker, or even safety.

The Giants’ hope is that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale can figure out a way to use Simmons as a hybrid safety/linebacker in creative ways. And it wouldn’t be the first time something like this happened on the Cardinals defense.

Arizona had Haason Reddick three seasons ago and couldn’t figure out the best way to utilize the linebacker until his final season. Ultimately, Reddick had 20.0 sacks in four seasons with the Cardinals and now 27.0 in two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.

New York is surely hoping that getting out of the desert will help Simmons as much as it did Reddick.