If there was any doubt if whether or not Isaiah Thomas still has gas left in the tank, then his epic performance in the Drew League should serve as a clear testament to the fact that the answer to that question is a resounding yes.

Thomas dropped 45 points on Saturday as he put on an eye-popping show for the fans in attendance. After his contract with the Charlotte Hornets came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, the 33-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with any team in the league. Thomas is hoping that he doesn’t remain a free agent for very long and his Drew League performance should serve as his audition tape:

Thomas caught fire, hitting no less than seven triples in the game. It wasn’t just beyond the arc that the 5-foot-9 combo guard showcased his skillset, though. IT also sliced through the defense on more than one occasion:

At one point, Isaiah Thomas even gifted us with a Dirk Nowitzki-like one-legged fadeaway jumper:

Isaiah Thomas with the one-legged fadeaway

The two-time All-Star then capped off the show with a trademark triple:

I.T. putting the finishing touches on his 45 point game

Thomas hasn’t picked up much steam in the offseason thus far with regard to his potential return to the NBA. This Drew League outing was a great opportunity for him to make his case, and in true Isaiah Thomas fashion, he made sure that he was going to make it count. If teams around the league weren’t paying attention before, then hopefully, this performance changes their minds.