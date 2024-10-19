ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Montreal Canadiens entered this season with tons of hype and would love a better record than the 2-3-0 mark they entered Long Island with to take on the New York Islanders. However, injuries to integral players and shoddy play from their top line have put the league's most historic franchise back into the basement where they finished the last three seasons. The Canadiens have proven they still have a long way to go, which Patrick Roy and the Islanders are trying to avoid to stay relevant. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Islanders prediction and pick.

Here are the Canadiens-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Islanders Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +180

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How To Watch Canadiens vs. Islanders

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, MSGSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

It's been an interesting start to the season for the Islanders. They have a 1-1-2 record and have answered the bell with their offense twice. The Islanders' offense was a point of contention entering this season, as some believed they didn't have the weapons to contend in the Eastern Conference. The Islanders had two break-out games where they scored four and six goals, but the two other games are where we could see an edge to the Canadiens. In those games, the Islanders fired 34 shots on goal but were shut out both times. Call it bad luck or bad finishing, but two shutouts in four games is worth noting.

The Canadiens will have some fresh blood inserted into Saturday night's lineup if some players' injuries don't heal before the game. Montreal recalled Logan Mailloux to the roster on Friday, which leads us to believe that at least one defenseman is out of the lineup. Fan favorite Jayden Struble is another defenseman who could draw in, and he will undoubtedly bring a spark.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

A wise writer on this site recently said that the Canadiens' most fatal flaw in the 2024-25 season would be their inability to stay healthy. Since that article, the Canadiens have lost their top defense pairing, Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson to upper-body injuries. They also saw first-line left winger Juraj Slafkovsky leave Friday's practice with an apparent shoulder injury. That doesn't include Patrik Laine and Rafael Harvey-Pinard, who haven't made their season debuts yet due to lower-body injuries. Guhle, Matheson, and Slafkovsky have day-to-day injuries, meaning they could be in the lineup on Saturday night or they all could miss the game.

The opinions on Matheson amongst the fanbase aren't always positive, but the Canadiens can't afford to lose any defensemen. Guhle has arguably been their most consistent this season, but that achievement in this group isn't saying much. The Canadiens currently rank dead last in the NHL in shot attempts against, expected goals against, and high-danger chances against. They have 4.42 expected goals against per 60, which is a full goal higher than their next-closest rival.

Final Canadiens-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens' defense has been abysmal this season, but Matheson has plenty to do with it. They'll miss Guhle greatly in this game, but an added boost from Mailloux and Struble could be a difference-maker. One important thing to monitor in the lead-up to this game is the starting goaltender for the Canadiens, as Samuel Montembeault gives them a much better chance than Cayden Primeau. The Islanders are a difficult sell with their inconsistent offense, which also could help the Canadiens' defensive issues.

Final Canadiens-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Canadiens ML (+180)