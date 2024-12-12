The New York Islanders are in the middle of another rough season. After they squeaked into the playoffs the last two seasons, they are on the playoff bubble again. The Islanders struggled in the past month without star forward Mathew Barzal, who has missed time with an upper-body injury. Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reported Thursday that Barzal was back at practice along with two other key players.

“Mathew Barzal skated with the Islanders on Thursday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 30. The forward, who is on long-term injured reserve, was wearing a regular jersey and did not take part in line rushes. He is considered day-to-day,” Rosner wrote.

The Islanders also brought two more players back to practice. “Forward Anthony Duclair (lower body) and defenseman Adam Pelech (jaw) skated in regular jerseys for the first time since returning to practice and are each day to day.”

Barzal struggled in the ten games he did play for the Islanders. He had only five points in those games and one of his two goals was into an empty net. While the numbers were poor, he was attracting defensive assignments to free up his teammates. Without him, the Islanders are struggling.

The Islanders need to get hot to salvage this season

When Barzal went out, Anthony Duclair had already suffered a groin injury that has kept him out since. Shortly after, Adam Pelech and Mike Reilly, both defensemen, went down as well. Now, the Islanders could bring Barzal, Pelech, and Duclair back in recent weeks. They need the reinforcements, as it has been a tough six weeks.

Without Barzal, the Islanders are 8-7-5. That is a losing record, 12 losses in 20 games, but they have held serve in the standings. They enter Thursday's game against the Blackhawks with 29 points in 30 games and fourth in the Wild Card standings. They have played more games than the teams around them, so wins are important at this point of the season.

Part of the Islanders' issues has been holding onto third-period leads. In 13 games from November 5 to December 3, the Islanders were in the lead or tied in the third period in every game. They went 5-4-5 in that stretch. Having offensive stars like Barzal and Duclair and their top defenseman Pelech back in the lineup will help that issue.

The Islanders have a home-and-home with the Chicago Blackhawks that the three injured players will likely not play. Two wins will help the team be in a better spot when they return to the lineup.