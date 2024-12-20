The New York Islanders are having a miserable 2024-25 season. With 31 points in 33 games, they are last in the Metropolitan Division and dealing with brutal injuries. Even with Mathew Barzal and Anthony Duclair back, they must look toward the future. To help facilitate a rebuild, the Islanders must trade Noah Dobson this season.

The first-round pick from 2018 is a restricted free agent at the end of the season. Dobson had a career year last year, posting 60 assists and 70 points for a top-ten finish in Norris Trophy voting. The Islanders did not sign him long-term when he was a restricted free agent in 2022. Now, they have a chance to move him after a brutal 2024-25 season while the 70-point season is still fresh in people's memories.

Part of the reason that Dobson has not scored at the same level this year, 18 points in 33 games, is because the Islanders' powerplay is terrible. They have the worst powerplay in the league at 12.1% and Dobson has only six PP assists. He had 23 last season. With Barzal missing a month, the motor that pushes their man advantage was gone. Dobson missed the opportunity to prove he could do that.

The Islanders entered this window of competitive seasons because they were a great defensive team under Barry Trotz. Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech have taken an expected step back in their 30s and they needed Dobson to step up. That has not happened, as his defensive metrics continue to tank.

With a top defenseman who struggled to run the powerplay and does not defend, the Islanders are going nowhere fast. There are teams that Dobson would fit on despite his rough season. Where should they trade him and what could they get back?

The Islanders must trade Noah Dobson

Dobson makes $4 million against the cap this season, so very few teams can fit him under the cap without some salary coming back to the Islanders. They can make it easier to deal with by retaining half of his cap hit, making him a $2 million player for this season. With his free agency coming up, that would only be a one-year issue.

The Chicago Blackhawks are trying to power out of a rebuild with a new coach and superstar forward Connor Bedard. They have picked it up recently, largely because of a win over the Islanders, but could use reinforcements. Bringing Dobson in would help their defensive depth and give him veterans to learn from like Seth Jones and Alec Martinez.

The Blackhawks would send a second-round pick and a couple of late-rounders to the Islanders to get this trade done. While New York won't get a first-rounder back for Dobson, that is a high price to pay for a defenseman who they are trying to dump. Anything will help get the Islanders out of their cap crunch and start a re-tool.

The Utah Hockey Club would be another great fit for Dobson. There are very low expectations in Utah and they could use one more top-four defenseman. Mikhail Sergachev, John Marino, and Sean Durzi are a great start but they could use a fourth guy. Utah would be able to fit Dobson under the cap if the Islanders retained 50%.

Bonus trades Lou Lamoriello must make

The Islanders are so far out of the playoff conversation that they must sell at the NHL trade deadline. General Manager Lou Lamoriello is not known for selling but this is a no-brainer. With goal-scoring forwards Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri on expiring deals, they should deal both of them.

The Dallas Stars would be the best landing spot for either Nelson or Palmieri. They have the cap space and roster space to make the deal because of Tyler Seguin's season-ending injury. The deal would help the re-tool by adding a first-round pick to their cupboard.