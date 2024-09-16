The New York Islanders are one of the oldest rosters in the NHL. While they are still a playoff contender, they need young talent to energize the team to challenge for a title. After another first-round exit for the Islanders last season, they need a difference-maker. As training camp begins, watch defenseman Calle Odelius and forwards Danny Nelson and William Dufour make a difference.

Simon Holmstrom is the lone young Islanders draft pick on the forward unit. Homegrown talent litters the entire lineup, from Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech to Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson. Holmstrom has been a great addition to the team as a middle-six forward and penalty killer. Each of the prospects we're highlighting can fit similar roles this year or moving forward.

While they might not make the team this year, the Islanders must develop these prospects as a way to extend their championship window. The Athletic recently ranked their pipeline the worst in the entire league, largely because of trades they've made to improve the current product.

William Dufour can make the team this year

The Islanders and Oliver Wahlstrom are nearing the end of their relationship. The former first-round pick has not endeared himself to Lou Lamoriello or Patrick Roy and could be traded before the season begins. If he is traded, expect William Dufour to challenge for Wahlstrom's roster spot.

Dufour has played in the NHL before, suiting up for one game in the 2022-23 season. He was immediately sent back to the American Hockey League where he has shined for the Bridgeport Islanders. He only scored 25 points in 55 games in Bridgeport last season as he dealt with injuries throughout the year.

Despite being a fifth-round pick, he got on the radar with a 20-goal season in 2022-23. While he did struggle last year, he should show improved form in training camp. If he does make the team out of camp it will excite fans to have a new young player to watch develop with the team.

Danny Nelson gives Islanders fans hope at center

The Islanders have a solid group of centers on their pro team. Bo Horvat, Brock Nelson, JG Pageau, and Casey Cizikas are great faceoff men and represent many of the best assets of the team. Mathew Barzal can also play center but has been bumped to wing since the Horvat addition. Each of those players is over 30 years old and fans should keep an eye on Danny Nelson to be the next center on the team.

The 2005-born American is considered a defensive-first player by scouts, a perfect Lou Lamoriello player. He will be a top-six player for Notre Dame this season and likely will play for Team USA in the World Juniors in December. Watching him in training camp should prepare fans for some great off-day viewing.

The future of the Islanders is relatively bleak considering the lack of top-end talent in their pipeline. Nelson provides the best opportunity to flip that script and become a top-end center in the league in the next few years.

Calle Odelius can learn from veteran defensemen

The top defenseman in the Islanders' pipeline is Calle Odelius. The 20-year-old Swede should be at the World Juniors as well. Playing with veterans should get a massive confidence boost from training camp. While the six spots are pretty much solidified on the Islanders, he can learn a ton from Pulock, Pelech, and Noah Dobson.

The Islanders have a history of turning mid-round picks into star defensemen. Devon Toews was a fourth-rounder, Pelech a third-rounder, and Odelius a second-rounder. If the eye for defenseman continues in the front office, they could have a future star on their hands. It will be interesting to see what reporters say about Odelius's game in training camp.