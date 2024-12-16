ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Islanders hit the road to take on the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out an Islanders-Hurricanes predictions and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Islanders-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Hurricanes Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +190

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: MSG Network, FanDuel Sports Network South

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

After going through a bit of a rough patch, the Islanders have now won three of their last four games. They have beaten the Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators, and Chicago Blackhawks in that span. Their one loss is against a very tough Los Angeles Kings team. In their three wins, the Islanders have been able to score four, four, and five goals, which is a lot more than their season average. Their ability to score lately has been a huge help towards getting back to their winning ways.

The Hurricanes are a very good team on the power play. They have scored the fourth-most power play goals in the NHL. This means the Islanders have to keep it five on five on the ice. They can not afford to go a man down. In fact, the Hurricanes scored two power play goals in their first meeting with the Islanders. However, the Islanders still have the fewest penalty minutes in the NHL. If the Islanders can stay out of the box, and keep this game even strength, they will have another chance to beat the Hurricanes.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start in net for the Islanders on Tuesday. He is the best goalie on the team, and gives them the best chance to win. He has recorded nine of the team's 12 wins, and he allows just 2.71 goals per game. Along with that, Sorokin has a save percentage of .906. He did get the start and win over the Hurricanes in their first matchup, and saved 28 of 31 shots. If he can have another good game in net, the Islanders will be in good shape.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Carolina is one of the best teams in the offensive zone in the NHL. They are fourth in goals per game with 3.60, seventh in shot percentage, and second in shots per game played. The Hurricanes love to fire pucks on net, and they love to put pressure on the goaltender. Martin Necas has been a big part of their offensive play. He has 14 goals, and 30 assists on the season. His 44 points rank sixth in the NHL this season. With Necas applying pressure, and the Hurricanes ability to score, Carolina will have a great chance to win.

Carolina can play a bit aggressive on Tuesday night. They had 12 takeaways in their first meeting with New York, 17 hits, and they were only in the penalty box twice. However, the islanders are the worst power play team in the NHL. Their power play percentage is an abysmal 12.2 percent, and they have scored just 11 power play goals. Carolina can pick up the physicality and intensity against New York, and that will help them win.

Pyotr Kochetkov is the expected starter in net. He has 12 of the Hurricanes wins this season, and he allows just 2.61 goals per game. He did not play his best against the Islanders in their first matchup, but has had back-to-back games of allowing just two goals. If he can keep the Islanders to three goals or less in this one, the Hurricanes will be able to win.

Final Islanders-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

These two teams played a good game in their first meeting, and I think that will be the case again. I do think the Hurricanes will be the team to come out on top in this one, though. I will take Carolina to win straight up.

Final Islanders-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-225)