The Dallas Stars return home as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Islanders come into the game sitting at 23-20-14 on the year, good for a tie for sixth in the Metropolitan Division. Still, there have been some struggles as of late, with just one win in their last six games. Last time out, they faced the Tamp Bay Lightning. The Lighting started strong, with goals from Nicholas Paul and Nikita Kucherov in the first six minutes of the game to lead 2-0. In the second, the Lightning extended the lead to 3-0 on a Brayden Point power play goal. The Islanders would attempt the comeback though, as Anders Lee and Brock Nelson both scored in the third to make it a one-goal game. The Lightning would add the empty net goal to make it 4-2 and seal the win.
Meanwhile, the Stars are 35-16-8 on the year, sitting first in the Central Division. Last time out they broke their four-game winless streak facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Jason Roberton has the first goal of the game late in the first period, but in the second, Sabastian Aho would tie the game. The Stars would re-take the lead in the period on a Wyatt Johnston goal. From there, the defensive units took over, as the third period was scoreless and the Stars won 2-1.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Islanders-Stars Odds
New York Islanders: +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline: +140
Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline: -170
Over: 6.5 (-102)
Under: 6.5 (-120)
How to Watch Islanders vs. Stars
Time:8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT
TV: NHL Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Islanders sit 23rd in the NHL this year in goals per game, coming in with just 2.91 goals per game on the season. Mathew Barzal leads the team on offense in terms of points this year. He comes into the game with 17 goals and 43 assists to lead the team with 60 points. He has also been solid on the power play this year, with five goals and 15 assists. Meanwhile, Brock Nelson leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 25 goals on the season. He also has 21 assists, placing him fourth on the team in points with 46. Further, Nelson has seven goals and eight assists on the power play this year.
Sitting second on the team in goals and third in points is Bo Horvat. He comes in with 22 goals this year with 27 assists, sitting with 49 total points, good for third on the team. He also leads the team in power-play goals this year with eight goals them, while also having six power-play assists. The team leader in assists this year, and tied for the lead in points, comes from the blue line. Noah Dobson has seven goals this year, but with 53 assists, to have 60 total points. Further, he has a goal and 22 assists on the power play this year.
The Islanders are 11th in the NHL on the power play this year, converting 22.6 percent of these chances while scoring 36 times. Still, they have been awful when on the penalty kill. They are last in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 71.4 percent success rate.
Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this one. He is 17-13-11 on the year with a 3.14 goal-against average and a .909 save percentage. He has been right around his season average so far in February, with a 3-1-2 record, and a 2.98 goals-against average, plus a .908 save percentage. Last time out though, he gave up three goals on just 20 shots to take the loss.
Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Stars sit fourth in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.61 goals per game. Roope Hintz leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 23 goals on the season and 27 assists, giving him a total of 50 points, good for third on the team this year. He also has been solid in odd-man situations. Hintz has five goals and eight assists on the power play while having three goals and an assist short-handed. Meanwhile, Jason Robertson leads the team in points this year. He has 19 goals and 38 assists on the year good for 50 total points. He has also been solid on the powerplay with five goals and 13 assists.
Further, Matt Duchene has been solid this year, coming in othe game second on the team in points. He has 22 goals and 33 assists this year, good for 55 total points. He has five goals and seven assists on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers are Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin. Pavelski comes in with 20 goals on the year with 29 assists, good for 49 points. He also has nine goals and six assists on the power play. Tyler Seguin also has 20 goals, plus he has 25 assists, good for 45 points.
The Stars are 13th in the NHL on the power play with a 22.4 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, the Stars have been great on the penalty kill, sitting with an 82.4 percent success rate when man down this year, good for seventh in the NHL.
Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for this one for the Stars. He is 21-10-4 on the year, with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Last time out, he was great. Oettinger saves 20 of 21 shots, good for a .952 save percentage. He is 5-1-2 on the month with a .914 save percentage.
Final Islanders-Stars Prediction & Pick
While Jake Oettinger and Ilya Sorokin have similar season-long statistics, Oettinger has been better as of late. Further, the Stars are much better offensively. The Stars offense has struggled on their four-game road trip though, scoring just seven goals in the four games. Still, they have scored much better at home, and the game before their losing streak scored nine goals in a game. Meanwhile, the Islanders have given up 25 goals in the last six games. Take the Stars in this one.
Final Islanders-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-170)