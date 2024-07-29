Japan looks to sweep the group stage as they face Israel. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympic Men’s Soccer odds series with an Israel-Japan prediction and pick.

Israel is winless so far in the 2024 Olympics. They opened with a 1-1 draw with Mali. Mali dominated much of the possession and the shots in that game, with Israel only scoring on an own goal. In their second game, Israle faced Paraguay. They were down 1-0 at halftime. But would tie the game in the second half. They fell behind again in the 69th minute, but once again tied it up. Still, Paraguay would score again, and this time, Israel could not tie the game. They would fall 4-2.

Meanwhile, has been perfect so far in thesse games. It was a dominating first performance, aided by a red card for Paraguay. They would win their opening game 5-0. Then, against Mali, it would be a 1-0 victory over Mali.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Israel-Japan Odds

Israel: +290

Japan: -120

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 goals: -132

Under 2.5 goals: -102

How to Watch Israel vs. Japan in Paris

Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Israel Will Win

Oscar Gloukh needs to step up for Israel if they are going to get a win in this one. In the first game against Mali, he created an attempt while having three total shots. Gloukh had both shots on target for Mali in the first game. Gloukh had an attempt on the penalty in the 80th minute, but it was saved. Still, Gloukh was able to come up with the rebound and score there. He also had another shot in the game, but those were his only opportunities so far.

Midfielder Omri Gandelman has the other goal this year for Israel. He struggled in the first game against Mali with no shots or opportunities created. Gandelmaan was much better against Paraguay, creating multiple opportunities and scoring a goal. He is the primary central midfielder, who needs to push the pace on transition.

Omer Niron has been in goal for Israel. He was solid in the first game with Mali, stopping five of six shots on goal in the draw. While Niron did allow four goals in the game with Paraguay, he still stopped seven shots in the game.

Why Japan Will Win

The Japanese attack starts with Shota Fujio. In domestic league play, he has nine goals and one assist, good for a total of ten points. He has been shooting a bunch in these games with 2.84 shots and 1.07 on target per 90 minutes of play. Fujio came on as a sub in the first game, but would immediately make an impact. He scored after being on the pitch for just five minutes and would score again six minutes later. Shunsuke Mito also had a great first game of the Olympics. He scored on his first shot of the game in the 18th minute. He would also score on his second shot of the game in the 63rd minute. Mito would shoot two more times, missing both attempts. He also came on as a sub in the second game, having one shot on goal in the contest.

Mao Hosoya will also be part of Japan’s offensive focus. He scored seven times for the Japan Under-23 squad, and each time he scored, Japan won the game. Hosoya did not score in the first game of the Olympics. He assisted Shunsuke Mito on an attempt in the 64th minute and then missed a shot later. In the 87th minute, she was the assist on the Shota Fujip goal and nearly had a second assist in stoppage time, but Joel Chima Fujita had hit a shot blocked. In the second game, he created six shots overall.

Leo Kukobo is expected to be in goal for Japan. He was also solid in his first game of the Olympics. Kukobo stopped all three shots he faced, taking the clean sheet and the victory in the process. He once again stopped all three shots he faced against Mali, coming away with his second clean sheet of the game.

Final Israel-Japan Prediction & Pick

Japan has been great in the first two games of the 2024 Olympics. They not only have created opportunities to score, but they have had a great defense. The goaltending has been fantastic and should continue to be so. Japan is not played in for much in this one, with the fact they will be moving on regardless. Still, they are superior to Israel and will get the win.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final France-Japan Prediction & Pick: Japan ML (-120)