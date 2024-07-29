New Zealand needs a win to stay alive at the 2024 Olympics as they face France. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympic Men’s Soccer odds series with a France-New Zealand prediction and pick.

France is coming off of two solid wins. In the first game, they would be scoreless with the United States at the end of the first half, but they would score three in the second to take the win. In game two against Guinea, it was more of a struggle. They were scoreless until Kiliann Sildilla scored in the 75th minute to give France the lead and the win.

Meanwhile, New Zealand took a win in their first game, defending Guinea 2-1, but struggled last time out. They would give up three goals in the first half to the United States and then another in the second half. They would fall 4-1 to the United States.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: France-New Zealand Odds

France: -460

New Zealand: +900

Draw: +550

Over 2.5 goals: -244

Under 2.5 goals: +182

How to Watch France vs. New Zealand in Paris

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why France Will Win

Alexandre Lacazette has been amazing in domestic play. Lacazette has scored 19 times and had two assists in the last year. Further, Lacazette averages 2.35 shots per 90 minutes, with 1.30 of them on target. He was great in the first match of the 2024 Olympics. Lacazette scored the first goal of the game but also created chances. In the first half, he assisted on a shot that was blocked and then one that was missed. Further, after Lacazette scored, he had the assist on the Michael Olise goal. It was a struggle in game two, having just one shot, a miss. Jean-Phillippe Mateta is also a major threat to France. Mateta scored 16 goals while making 25 starts for Crystal Palace. Mateta had just one shot in the game with the United States though, missing the target. He increased in shot total in game two to three shots but did not score.

Michael Olise also had a wonderful first game of the 2024 Olympics. In the 61st minute, he assisted the goal to Alexandre Lacazette. Then, Lacazette would return the favor as Olise scored from outside the box. Olise had the assist in the game with Guines and created seven opportunities in the game. Loic Bade was also a threat for France in the first game. He had two shots in the first half, missing both of them. One of them was assisted by midfielder Manu Kone, who should be expected to create more opportunities in this game. Then, in the second half, he found the back of the net for the third goal of the game.

Guillaume Restes has been stellar in goal for France. He has stopped all eight shots he has faced, taking two clean sheets in the process.

Why New Zealand Will Win

For New Zealand to get a win, thye have to be able to not only withstand the French attack but also find ways to break down their defense. France has yet to allow a goal in these games. Matthew Garbett has been solid so far this tournament. He did miss a penalty against Guinea, but there was a rebound that resulted in a goal. He has given shots on target so far in these games, created three other opportunities, and had a goal plus an assist. Garbett did concede a penalty against the United States.

Ben Waine needs to be better in this game for New Zealand. He did not have a shot or create an opportunity against the United States. He had three shots, and a goal, and created multiple goal-scoring opportunities against Guinea though.

In net for New Zealand should be Alex Paulsen. Against Guinea, Paulsen stopped eight of nine shots in the game, leading to the win. He has not been nearly as good against the United States, sopping just four of eight shots in that game. A return to form for Paulsen to the game with Guinea could be a way to slow down this France attack.

Final France-New Zealand Prediction & Pick

There will be a lot of pressure on Alex Paulsen in this game. New Zealand has not been good at slowing down shots on goal. They have allowed 17 shots on goal in just two games. Even if Paulsen is near perfect, there should be multiple goals for France in this game. They have too much firepower to be slowed down by a poor New Zealand attack. They will score plenty and take the win, but the best play is on the total. Take the over in this one.

Final France-New Zealand Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-250)