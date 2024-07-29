Tyreek Hill has brought the Miami Dolphins to a place they have never been before, at least virtually speaking. The All-Pro wide receiver is the first player in franchise history to be awarded a 99 rating in Madden NFL, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hill receives this honor after recording 1,799 receiving yards (seventh-most ever in a single season), 119 catches and 13 touchdowns during the 2023-24 campaign. He is one of only five superstars to reach the 99 mark in the Madden NFL 25 video game, which is set to release on Aug. 16, and joins Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings as the only receivers to earn the elite rating this year.