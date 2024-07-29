It is a four-way tie in Group B as Ukraine and Argentina look to establish group supremacy. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Men’s Soccer odds series with a Ukraine-Argentina prediction and pick.

Currently, there is a four-way tie for the top of Group B. All four teams have one win and one loss so far in the group stage. Argentina opened with a group-stage loss to Morocco. They would fall after VAR determined the game-tying goal to be offsides. Then, Argentina would come back and defeat Iraq. It was tied at the end of the first half for Argentina and Iraq, but Argentina would dominate the second half to win 3-1.

Meanwhile, Ukraine took a loss to Iraq in the first game, falling 2-1, but would come back and win their second game. Ukraine opened the scoring against Morocco in the 22nd minute with a goal from Dmytro Kryskvi. Then, in the 63rd minute, Volodymyr Saliuk received a red card that led to a penalty kick for Morocco. Morocco would convert, and be up a man the rest of the way. That did not matter for Ukraine, as they scored eight minutes into second-half stoppage time to take the victory.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Ukraine-Argentina Odds

Ukraine: +430

Argentina: -160

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 goals: -136

Under 2.5 goals: +101

How to Watch Ukraine vs. Argentina in Paris

Time: 11:00 AM ET/ 8:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Ukraine Will Win

For Ukraine to advance, they will need to put this attack to work, and that starts with Danylo Sikan and Dmytro Kryskiv. Sikan has just one shot in the first game and three shots in the second. All three in the second were blocked. Further, he has not scored, nor has he created another opportunity for goal-scoring. Meanwhile, Dmytro Kryskiv created four shots on goal in the first game, with two being saved. Kryskiv created two more shots in the second game. But scored on his first shot of the tournament, giving Ukraine the lead over Morocco.

The second goal in the game with Ukraine came from Iho Krasnopir. He has been a jolt of energy when he has gotten into games. Krasnopir subbed on the came with Iraw and had a wonderful shot on target just minutes later that was saved. In the game with Ukraine, he subbed on in the 65th minute. He would have three shots on goal, including scoring one in the 86th minute.

Kiril Fesiun has been solid in goal for Ukraine. Against Iraq, it was not perfect, stopping just one of three shots on target, including allowing a penalty to score. He was much better against Morocco. He stopped five of six shots on target with the only miss being on a penalty.

Why Argentina Will Win

Argentina got the offense going against Iraq. This starts with Julien Alvarez. The Manchester City player is coming off a great season for Manchester City scoring 11 times in the season while having 37 shots on target out of 96 total shots. He also created plenty of opportunities. Alvarez created .51 goals per 90 minutes of play for Manchester City. Alvarez was solid in the first game but was not able to finish. He took three shots with one on target in the game. He also had the primary assist on another shot that was blocked. In game two, he assisted the goal to Thiago Almada while taking three more shots and creating one more shot opportunity.

Another player to watch is Thiago Almada. Almada comes into the contest after playing 17 matches for Atlanta United while starting 16 of them. He has been creating .78 goals per 90 minutes of play this year for Atlanta United. Almada continued to create chances for Argentina. He has created five-shot opportunities in two games, taken five shots, with two on target, and scored once. Further, Claudio Echeverri should be another threat to the team. He came on as a sub for Argentina and was solid in his short amount of time. He missed one shot and then assisted Thiago Almada on the shot that was blocked.

Geronimo Rulli is expected to be in goal for Argentina. The Jong Ajax goalie must be better in this one. He has allowed three goals on just six shots on target so far at the 2024 Olympics.

Final Ukraine-Argentina Prediction & Pick

The key to this game will be finishing opportunities. Argentina failed to do that in their first game, but did it wonderfully in their second. The opposite was true for Ukraine. Still, both teams will get opportunities to score. While Argentina should win, the best play in this game is on the total. Take the over.

