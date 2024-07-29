The USMNT looks for a win to advance at the 2024 Olympics as they face Guinea. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympic Men's Soccer odds series with a USA-Guinea prediction and pick.

This USA squad will be looking for a second win to advance here at the 2024 Olympics. They were dominated in their first game. After a scoreless first half with France, they would surrender three goals in the second half and not be able to score, losing the game 3-0. They would be the dominant team the next time out. The United States scored twice in the first 12 minutes and would net four goals against New Zealand, winning 4-1.

Meanwhile, Guinea does not have a win yet in the 2024 Olympics. Thye controlled possession and opportunity against New Zealand but would fail. 2-1. Then, against France, they had opportunities once more, but could not find the back of the net, falling 1-0.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men's soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: USA-Guinea Odds

USA: -220

Guinea: +550

Draw: +350

Over 2.5 goals: -170

Under 2.5 goals: +125

How to Watch USA vs. Guinea in Paris

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why the USA Will Win

Duncan McGuire was expected to lead the attack for the United States. He has been great for Orlando so far this year. McGuire has made 17 starts this year, finding the back of the net seven times and adding an assist. Still, he has not done much in these games. He has just three shots, with none on target, and Chas created just one other scoring opportunity. Paxton Aaronson has been solid though. The Vitesse midfielder of the Netherland Eredivisie starts 14 games last year, scoring four times. Still, he was great at creating opportunities, creating 3.23 shots per 90 minutes of play last season. So far in these games, he has created four opportunities for shots, shot himself five times, and scored once.

Walker Zimmerman will patrol the central defense for this squad. Playing for Nashville in the MLS this year, he has a goal and an assist this year. Further, his defense has been stellar. Zimmerman has 46 tackles plus interceptions, while he has 55 clearances and has not committed an error that has led to a shot. He did struggle some in the game with France, giving up multiple corners, but he was better against New Zealand. Zimmerman had multiple interceptions and scored a goal against New Zealand.

Patrick Shulte has been in goal from the United States. Patrick Shulte has made 19 starts for the Columbus Crew this year, stopping 52 of 69 shots on target. Further, he has seven clean sheets this year. Shulte struggled in the first game of the Olympics, allowing three goals on four shots to France. He was better in the second game, stopping three of four shots against New Zealand.

Why Guinea Will Win

Algassime Bah created plenty of chances for Guinea in the first game of the 2024 Olympics. He assisted Amadou Diallo in the seventh minute on a shot that was missed just outside the top left corner. He would also get a shot on goal in stoppage time of the first half, but it was saved. Bah started the second half hot as well, creating a chance for Ilaix Moriba, but the attempt was blocked. After two more shots, with one being on target, Bah would not come away with a goal, but created five chances in the game and had one goal overturned on VAR. Bah was solid against France as well. He had four shots and created one more, including a shot on goal that was saved in the dying seconds of the game that would have tied the game.

Amadou Diawara scored the lone goal from Guinea in the game. It was the first his first international goal in his career for Guinea. Diawara created a chance in the first half, assisting Algassime Bah on an attempt that was saved. He missed an attempt in the 57th minute and would score the goal in the 72nd minute. Still, he struggled against France, having just one shot, it being saved. Guinea would also like to get more production from Ilaix Moriba. He has scored once for the Guinea under-23 team and once for the national team. Moriba assisted Amadou Diallo on a shot that was saved in the ninth minute. He would then get a shot blocked in the 69th minute but was silent beyond that. He created two shots against France and had one of his own, off target.

Soumaila Sylla will be in goal again for Guinea. He was solid in the first game of the 2024 Olympics making three saves. He was solid against France as well, stopping four of five shots overall.

Final USA-Guinea Prediction & Pick

Guinea has very little to play for in this game. They will not be moving on in the 2024 Olympics. While they have created chances in both games, they have not been able to finish. The United States squad needs a win to move on. They will be able to get just that after the offense comes alive against New Zealand.

Final USA-Guinea Prediction & Pick: USA ML (-220)