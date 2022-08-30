‘It does not take much to beat us’: Thomas Tuchel blasts Chelsea after loss to Southampton

Thomas Tuchel didn’t mince words when berating Chelsea after an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Southampton on Tuesday. Through its first five games, Chelsea has managed just one win on the year, drawing twice and losing twice as well. The 2-1 defeat on Tuesday against Southampton only fueled the scrutiny surrounding the team, and now Tuchel has chimed in with some disappointed remarks. Via ESPN FC, Tuchel ripped into his Chelsea team following Tuesday’s disappointing result.

Tuchel keeps it real 👀 pic.twitter.com/PF0vuQ9Dmw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 30, 2022

“We started well in all the games almost but obviously we are struggling with our focus and consistency in matches,” Tuchel said via BT Sport after Chelsea’s second defeat in three games. “We struggle to find answers and find the way back if things don’t go in our direction. Things did go in our direction today but then we struggled after the equalizer.

“I don’t know if concern is the right word. I absolutely dislike to lose, it is the second time this season and I don’t think it takes a lot to beat us and this I don’t like.”

Tuchel’s frustrations were visible throughout the 90 minutes at Saint Mary’s Stadium. Chelsea players struggled to get anything going offensively, and when they did find goalscoring chances, they were far from clinical. Despite netting the opening goal of the game, Raheem Sterling made a mess in front of goal on Tuesday, failing to convert some seriously good looks on the net.

It’s been an abysmal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign for both Tuchel and Chelsea. The German manager almost got into a full-on fist fight with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte following their dramatic draw in Matchweek 2. Just two matches later, Chelsea was stunned in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds United.

Chelsea will have a chance to bounce back on Saturday, Sept. 3 when they host West Ham United at the famous Stamford Bridge.