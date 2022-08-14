Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel nearly brawl during Tottenham-Chelsea clash

Tensions flared on Sunday during the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Chelsea. After Spurs managed to equalize the game via a beautiful goal from Pierre Højbjerg, managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel had to be separated after the two were seen squaring up with one another during a heated exchange. Conte, who never hides his emotions, got right into Tuchel’s face while celebrating Højbjerg’s equalizer, and that didn’t sit well with the Chelsea boss, who was still fuming over a missed call from the officials. Have a look at the tense moment between the two gaffers:

With no regard for human life, Conte took his celebrations straight down the sideline, running right into the face of Tuchel, who appeared to be on his way to complain to the referee over an errant non-call. Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur got away with an obvious foul just moments before Spurs were able to knot things up at 1-1. The controversial decision left Tuchel fuming, but he was truly set off by Conte’s wild eruption.

Tuchel didn’t take kindly to Conte’s outburst and immediately got into the face of the Spurs’ boss. Trainers and assistant coaches could be seen separating the two parties, but not before the two exchanged some heated words and gestures. Tuchel could even be seen pointing at Conte while getting dragged away by his Chelsea coaching staff.

Chelsea ended up regaining the lead via a Reece James goal a few minutes later. Tuchel responded to that by prancing up and down the sidelines while pumping his fists, not that Conte would have kept his cool any better.

Considering Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were a moment away from dropping the gloves and having a full-on brawl, it’s safe to say that this London derby wasn’t lacking for entertainment or intensity.

The emotions didn’t simmer in the aftermath, either. Both managers were given red cards after Tottenham managed to equalize the game with a stunning corner kick, as Harry Kane found the back of the net with a perfectly placed header.

Fireworks after the final whistle between Tuchel and Conte!#MyPLMorning | #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/CuakP2XH0F — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 14, 2022

Tuchel could be seen going in for a handshake with Conte, but neither one seemed willing to let go as they instantly got back in one another’s faces, and were once again separated by a sea of staff members.