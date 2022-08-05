‘It doesn’t always feel the same’: Ronald Acuña Jr. gets brutally honest on surgically repaired knee

Ronald Acuña Jr. remains one of the best players in baseball following his ACL tear from last season. However, even the Atlanta Braves outfielder admits that his knee isn’t the same.

Acuña began a super important series against the New York Mets by hitting his first home run since July 8th, driving in two runs in the Braves’ 6-4 loss. According to David O’Brien of The Athletic, Acuña knows that his swing is still a work in progress as he tries to get back to his old form.

“It’s all part of the process, and I’m hoping for better days,” Ronald Acuña Jr. said through a translator, via The Athletic. “But I have to say, for example, the knee with my swings — it doesn’t always feel the same. Some days I have confidence in it, some days I don’t feel like I have confidence in it, and it’s not the same. But like I said, it’s all part of the process, and we keep moving forward.”

Acuña’s home-run percentage is 2.8 percent this season, the first time in his career that it is below five. Percentage wise, his ground balls are well above his career average and line drives are a career-low. The fact that he is still one of the Braves’ very best players is a testament to his talent.

His lack of power hitting this season is apparent. Ronald Acuña Jr. has a slash line of .256/.354/.396 in 70 games this season. On top of working back from his knee injury, he injured his left foot this season. The Braves have a collection of stars around him like Austin Riley, Travis d’Arnaud and Dansby Swanson but the superstar outfielder is what gives them an edge over most opponents.

As Atlanta looks to pass the Mets in the NL East standings, Ronald Acuña Jr. will have to be able to hit for power and play up to his full potential.