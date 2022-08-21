‘It was a sign from God’: Yordan Alvarez gives inside scoop on early exit from Astros game

Yordan Alvarez gave Houston Astros fans quite a scare over the weekend after he suddenly left the game on Friday against the Atlanta Braves. Alvarez was actually taken to the hospital after he was feeling shortness of breath during the game. Alvarez exited in the fifth inning after Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom fouled a ball off his foot, something which the Astros’ slugger described as being a “sign from God,” via Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle.

“I think it was a sign from God that there was a foul ball at the time,” Alvarez said, speaking through an interpreter, “so it was a good time to take myself out.”

Alvarez explained what was going on when he removed himself from the game, describing the odd feelings he was experiencing during the fifth inning.

“About the second inning, I kind of started to feel a bit hot,” Alvarez said. “My body started to heat up a little bit. Then, in that (fifth) inning, I started to feel a little bit odd…I had two options: ask for help or stay there and kind of try to fight through it. I can’t say exactly what it was, I was just feeling odd.”

Yordan Alvarez did not play on Saturday, as the Astros opted to err on the side of caution when it comes to their star slugger. He was back in the lineup on Sunday as the team’s designated hitter against the Braves.

Alvarez indicated by the time he arrived at the hospital his breathing had returned to normal, but he’s still not certain precisely what caused the shortness of breath. Fortunately, it looks as if this was just a blip on the radar for Alvarez, and the fact that he’s back in the lineup on Sunday suggests the Astros aren’t worried about this incident.