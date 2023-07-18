The Georgia football program has been dominant for two seasons in a row, but lately, the Bulldogs have had a reoccurring problem with its players speeding, and head coach Kirby Smart had some comments regarding the trend that were puzzling to many.

“It's not an out of control what the media has made it,” Kirby Smart said, via Heather Dinich of ESPN. “I want to be clear: street racing, unacceptable. Street racing takes two cars running side-by-side. Speeding is not acceptable. But it's realistic. It's going to happen, it's inevitable.”

The most-known instance was when offensive lineman Devin Willock and Georgia football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a wreck in which police allege that Chandler LeCroy was racing a car that was being driven by Jalen Carter. Later that spring, Jalen Carter was selected at No. 9 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Draft.

Smart has made previous comments regarding the importance of correcting the issue.

“I'll be the first to admit we haven't solved that issue or problem,” Smart said earlier in July, via Mark Schlabach of ESPN. “I don't honestly know that anybody has, but certainly for us, it's important to acknowledge it first. We've had a lot of intervention in terms to talking and visiting, and discipline measures have been implemented in terms of education. We'll continue to do that.”

There have been other speeding citations for players within Smart's program, so much so that it has been pointed out as a trend. One way or another, it will have to be fixed.