The Georgia football program will be looking to 3-peat as national champions once the college football season gets underway this fall. However, head coach Kirby Smart is not one for entertaining any such conversation of a 3-peat, reports Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

“I don't care about 3-peat, 2-peat, 1-peat. I care about complacency.”

Kirby Smart believes that aiming for a national title starts with taking every day seriously instead of reminiscing on the past. This rings through very clear when Smart is asked about the last time a team completed the 3-peat, being the University of Minnesota from 1934-1936, reports The Athletic's Matt Fortuna.

“No offense to the Minnesota 1935 team, but I don't know if it's gonna resonate with my audience.”

It is clear that Smart is focused on the present and treating his team this year as a brand new organization with brand new goals. If the Georgia football program is going to complete the 3-peat, then Kirby Smart is right that they certainly will need a fresh mindset.

Although winning a national championship again will not be an easy task, the Bulldogs have a pretty solid chance of giving themselves an opportunity. They are currently projected to be double-digit favorites in every regular season game; this bodes very well for their chances of being back in the national title game.

The Bulldogs and Smart will have a different look this year, starting at the quarterback position. Elder statesman Stetson Bennett finally left college football to declare for the NFL Draft, and now Georgia will have a quarterback competition to see who gets the start Week 1. Regardless of who is the Georgia football signal-caller, expectations will be high once again in Bulldog country as dreams of a 3-peat are had.