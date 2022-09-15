‘It’s not a rivalry’: Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ futility against Saints draws honest remark from Todd Bowles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t exactly fared well against the New Orleans Saints of late. Since the great Tom Brady joined the team, the Bucs are 0-4 against New Orleans in the regular season. Tampa Bay has their Divisional Round win against the Saints to brag about, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that New Orleans has had their number over the past couple of years — at least in the regular season.

The Bucs and the Saints match up again in Week 2, and it will be an opportunity for Brady and Co. to get a win against their rivals.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles, however, was quick to play down the rivalry narrative. According to tackle Tristan Wirfs, this was the message the Bucs shot-caller delivered ahead of their Week 2 bout (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“Yeah, I think throughout the whole building, [we feel] it’s our time to give them one — to give it back to them,” Wirfs said on Wednesday. “Coach [Todd] Bowles said today, ‘It’s not a rivalry unless there’s some give-and-take.’ We definitely want to come out and put our best foot forward. I think that’s what it’s been — one game could be us shooting ourselves in the foot, penalties — next game, we get the penalties under control but then give the ball to them and turn it over. It’s [about] honing everything in, having good fundamentals and technique, good attitude, good effort and going out there and playing a tough game.”