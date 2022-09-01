‘It’s terrible’: Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. speaks on status of his injured knee as playoffs approach

The Atlanta Braves are preparing for the final stretch run towards the postseason. However, superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is not at 100%.

Acuna Jr. missed the team’s last three games prior to their off day on Monday with a knee issue. And the superstar has opened up about the status of his knee.

“It’s terrible. We’re just going to play through it until the season’s over,” he said, via Braves beat reporter David O’Brien.

It’s a bit worrying for Braves fans to hear about Acuna Jr.’s issues. However, his manager is rather optimistic.

“He’s better,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Things had calmed down a lot, so we’re just going to take it day to day for a while and see if we can’t get him right. It is getting better, so that’s good.”

Snitker also told the media he wasn’t that concerned when it came to this injury. This is just a precaution the team wants to take with the postseason close by.

“I’m not concerned. We have time. If we were starting the playoffs today, there’d be no hesitation in putting him out there. I could tell in St. Louis (over the weekend), watching him limp around, that it was bothering him. So we’re trying to calm it down,” Snitker said.

This is not Acuna Jr.’s first issue with injury this season. The Braves superstar missed all of the team’s Spring Training games in March as he recovered from a leg injury suffered last season. He didn’t make his season debut until the third week of April.

Despite that, Acuna Jr. has had a productive season. He’s hitting .274 with a .772 OPS in 91 games this season. Acuna Jr. was named an All-Star back in July.