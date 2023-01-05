By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Vegas Golden Knights have seen some of their best go on the shelf. They have been without star forward Jack Eichel for the last 11 games. However, the Golden Knight won’t be without one of their biggest pieces for too much longer.

Eichel is expected to return to the ice on Thursday after a stint on IR. The Golden Knights take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

“We’ll see how they are in the morning and how they respond. Today’s practice was a good workout,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy, who also referenced forward Paul Cotter, told the media. “If there are no setbacks, they should be good to go.”

Eichel tried to return two games after his lower-body injury. However, things didn’t feel right, so he and the team kept him out of action.

It took a minute to figure out what was going on. We’ve had a good treatment plan since the beginning of December. You just got to be patient,” Eichel said.”

The Golden Knights are also without Jonathan Marchessault, who hasn’t played since December 21. He in unlikely to play on Thursday as he still practices in a non-contact jersey.

Vegas is the cream of the crop in the Western Conference, holding a 26-12-2 record. In their last six games, the Golden Knights are 4-1-1.

“I’ve watched every game,” Eichel said. “Obviously, we’ve been playing really well. It’s a resilient group … It’s been awesome to see. It always stinks watching, but it’s been a lot of fun watching guys find ways to get points every night.”