Manchester City star Jack Grealish has opened up about a traumatic burglary at his Cheshire home, leaving him “absolutely distraught” and “on edge,” reported by GOAL. The break-in, which occurred in December 2023, has raised fears that the culprits might never be apprehended.

The robbery took place while Grealish was away with his team, Manchester City, for a Premier League match against Everton. At the time, ten of his family members were at his £5.6 million property. Among them was his pregnant girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, who was instrumental in raising the alarm.

The burglars, part of an organized criminal gang, managed to steal over £1 million worth of jewelry, watches, and other valuables. Despite the significant loss, the safety of his family was Grealish's primary concern.

What Jack Grealish said



In the wake of the burglary, Grealish expressed his deep distress and ongoing fears. Cheshire Police have yet to arrest any suspects, which only adds to the footballer's anxiety. A source close to Grealish shared with The Sun, “Jack fears they will never be caught. This left him absolutely distraught — it impacted him and his family badly. Seven months on and no arrests have been made. Police say they are still investigating it, but there’s a real fear they have fled the country. Jack is worried they’ll never be caught and will do it again.”

The prolonged uncertainty has taken a toll on Grealish, especially during such a crucial period in both his personal and professional life. The thought of the culprits potentially striking again is a source of constant worry.

Shortly after the incident, Grealish publicly shared his feelings about the burglary. “I can’t begin to explain how devastated I am over the burglary that took place at my home. My family means the world to me and nothing is more important than ensuring their safety. This has been a traumatic experience for all of us, I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt.”

Moving forward for Jack Grealish

Despite the emotional and psychological impact of the burglary, Grealish is trying to focus on his career. The 28-year-old winger, who missed out on a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, is currently engaged in pre-season training with Manchester City. The team has embarked on a summer tour of the United States, where they will face Celtic, AC Milan, Barcelona, and Chelsea.

This pre-season tour represents a chance for Grealish to regain his focus and prepare for the upcoming Premier League season. It also provides a much-needed distraction from the unsettling events at home.

The burglary at Jack Grealish’s Cheshire home has left a significant mark on the footballer and his family. With the criminals still at large, Grealish's concern for their safety remains high. As he continues to navigate his professional commitments with Manchester City, the hope is that justice will eventually be served, bringing some peace of mind to the star and his loved ones.