Speculation is mounting around Kevin De Bruyne‘s potential move from Manchester City to the Saudi Pro League, reported by GOAL. Despite the rumors, De Bruyne has distanced himself from these reports, maintaining his focus on his current club.

Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian playmaker, has been a vital part of Manchester City for the past nine years. However, he has now entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, with no new deal yet in place. This uncertainty has fueled rumors of a possible switch to the Middle East, where a lucrative contract could be awaiting him.

De Bruyne's contributions to Manchester City have been immense. With over 380 appearances and 15 trophies, including multiple Premier League titles, FA Cups, and League Cups, his legacy at the club is firmly established. At 33, De Bruyne is at a stage in his career where he might consider a new challenge, and the financial incentives of a move to the Saudi Pro League could be tempting.

Kevin De Bruyne's transfer

The idea of De Bruyne leaving Manchester City is not far-fetched, considering the current contract situation. However, despite the ongoing speculation, De Bruyne himself has given no indication that he wants to leave. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there is no substance to the rumors that a transfer is imminent.

In fact, it appears that Al-Ittihad, one of the interested Saudi clubs, is currently more focused on other targets. Romano reports that Al-Ittihad is keen on securing the services of French international Moussa Diaby from Aston Villa, a deal that could involve a significant financial outlay.

While De Bruyne's future remains uncertain, Manchester City is also dealing with interest in other key players. City goalkeeper Ederson has been linked with a move to Al-Ittihad as well, though negotiations for his transfer are proving complex. The situation with Ederson highlights the broader challenge Manchester City faces in retaining its top talent amid lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League.

What's next for Kevin De Bruyne

As De Bruyne enters the final months of his contract, Manchester City will need to decide whether to offer him a new deal or potentially let him explore other opportunities. Given his importance to the team, a contract extension seems like a sensible move. However, the financial allure of a move to the Middle East could influence De Bruyne's decision.

For now, De Bruyne remains a Manchester City player, focused on helping the team achieve its goals for the season. With the transfer window still open, there is always the possibility of new developments. Manchester City fans will be hoping that their star midfielder remains at the Etihad, continuing to orchestrate play and lead the team to further success.

Kevin De Bruyne's potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League is one of the most intriguing storylines of the current transfer window. While rumors continue to swirl, De Bruyne's future remains undecided. Manchester City must act swiftly to secure the future of one of their most influential players. Whether he stays or moves on, De Bruyne's next steps will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike.