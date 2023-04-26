Jack Harlow, the rising star in the world of hip-hop, has just announced the release date for his highly anticipated new album, Jackman earlier today, April 26th. The album is set to drop on April 28th, just two days away, and fans around the world are eagerly waiting to hear what the young artist has in store for them.

Jack Harlow’s rise to fame has been nothing short of meteoric. From his early days as a local rapper in Louisville, Kentucky, to his breakout hit “What’s Poppin,” Harlow has quickly become one of the most exciting new artists in the game. With his unique blend of introspective lyrics, catchy hooks, and smooth flow, Harlow has won over fans and critics alike.

The announcement of the release date for Jackman has been met with much excitement from Harlow’s fans. Many have been eagerly waiting for new music from the artist since the release of Come Home The Kids Miss You, in 2022. That album was a commercial and critical success. His Instagram post, which seemingly came out of nowhere, had a bunch of mixed reactions, from excitement to jokes at the rapper’s expense.

Details about the new album, Jackman, have been kept largely under wraps. However, Harlow has given fans a taste of what’s to come with the release of his single, Mockingbird Valley, which has been well-received by audiences. Fans can expect more of Harlow’s signature introspective lyrics and catchy hooks, as well as collaborations with other artists.

You can also see Jack Harlow in the upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump, coming to theaters May 19th.