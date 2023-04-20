The highly anticipated trailer for 20th Century Studios’ White Men Can’t Jump remake has been released, featuring rapper Jack Harlow in the lead role. The modern retelling of the classic 1992 film features Harlow alongside Sinqua Walls as they take on the roles of Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, respectively. In the trailer, Harlow’s streetball skills are put on display, establishing his character’s ability to play with the best of them. The film’s storyline follows the duo as they navigate difficult relationships, financial pressures, and internal struggles, eventually finding that they have more in common than they initially thought.

White Men Can’t Jump’s star-studded cast also includes the late, great Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, and rapper-turned-actor Vince Staples. The remake is directed by Calmatic, who is best known for directing music videos such as Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” and the screenplay was written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall, who also served as producers on the project.

White Men Can’t Jump May 19th pic.twitter.com/oyH7vqf1HB — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 20, 2023

The original film, which premiered in 1992, quickly became a box office hit and a favorite among audiences. Snipes, Harrelson, and their co-star Rosie Perez’s performances were widely praised, and the film became a cultural touchstone for its portrayal of street basketball culture. When Snipes was asked about the remake last year, he joked about the possibility of making an appearance in the film, but it remains unclear if any of the original cast members will make cameos in the new version, ET shares.

With the official trailer now released, fans are eagerly anticipating the film’s debut and seeing Jack Harlow strut his acting skills. The modern retelling of White Men Can’t Jump promises to be a thrilling ride for both fans of the original and new audiences alike.